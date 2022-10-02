American Research & Management Co. Sells 737 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,766,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 221,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCI Group Stock Down 3.3 %

HCI Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HCI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company had a trading volume of 136,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently -96.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.