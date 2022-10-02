American Research & Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,996 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,522,000 after purchasing an additional 168,078 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190,439 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 293,824 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 4,728,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,064. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

