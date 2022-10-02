American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.5 %

AMT stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.70. 2,501,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,529. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $211.38 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.02.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

