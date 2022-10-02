Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 46,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Amyris

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,721,252 shares of company stock worth $10,741,390. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,470,000 after purchasing an additional 575,957 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071,616 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,965,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,545,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,656,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amyris Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.92 on Friday. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $944.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

