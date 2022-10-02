Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $235.00

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $200.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

