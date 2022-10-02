Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $235.00

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public
In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,583. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance
Shares of WTW opened at $200.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $249.70. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
Featured Stories
