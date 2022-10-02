Apollo Currency Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $648,559.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $648,559.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00087549 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007716 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

