Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Boosted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5,912.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 147,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Aptiv by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 49,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Aptiv stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

