Arjuna Capital Buys 496 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after buying an additional 4,862,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,695,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,316,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $99.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

