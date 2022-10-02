Arjuna Capital Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Target by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 5,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $148.39. 4,328,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,514. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

