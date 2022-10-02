Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $275.20. 4,578,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.10. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.