Arjuna Capital Takes $1.11 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. 3,112,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,383,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.65. 3M has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

