Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Short Interest Update

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWAT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.51. 1,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

