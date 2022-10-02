Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWH opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

