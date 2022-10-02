AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,906. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

