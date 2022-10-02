Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NYSE AGO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $48.45. 377,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 276,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

