AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 29.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ASTS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,758. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 68.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

