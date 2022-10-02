AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,300,000 after buying an additional 132,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.84. 7,542,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,712. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of -133.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -221.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

