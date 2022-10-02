Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) Price Tops $4.53 on Major Exchanges

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has a market capitalization of $45.27 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Atletico De Madrid Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atletico De Madrid Fan Token has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Atletico De Madrid Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00023553 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004650 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.01603481 BTC.

About Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (CRYPTO:ATM) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2019. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Atletico De Madrid Fan Token’s official website is explorer.chiliz.com/tokens/0x4c3E460b8e8285DE57c8B1B2B688847B995B71D6/token-transfers.

Buying and Selling Atletico De Madrid Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.The Atletico de Madrid Fan Token (ATM) is a utility token that gives Atletico de Madrid fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, club recognition, and more.ATM token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by Atletico de Madrid. Atletico de Madrid is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including:Matchday tickets.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges.Club-specific NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atletico De Madrid Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atletico De Madrid Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atletico De Madrid Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

