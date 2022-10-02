AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

