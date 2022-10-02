Aurox (URUS) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Aurox (URUS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Aurox coin can now be bought for approximately $16.77 or 0.00088134 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a market cap of $8.75 million and approximately $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurox has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

