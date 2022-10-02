Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Shares of SHW traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.75. 1,512,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,001. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $204.57 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

