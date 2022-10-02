Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IJH traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.26. 2,366,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,370. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

