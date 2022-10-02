Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 20,885 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 594,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 775,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. 1,932,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,154. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95.

