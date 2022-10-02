Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 2,237 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Donaldson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,859. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

