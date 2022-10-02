Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 1.6 %

MMM traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,343. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.65.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMM. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

