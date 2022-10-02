Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

XBI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.32. 13,485,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,541,836. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.