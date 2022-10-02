Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,763. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

