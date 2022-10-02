Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 930 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

