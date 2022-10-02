Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,961,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,309,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,071 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 423,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

