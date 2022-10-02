Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,220,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.34. 3,804,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

