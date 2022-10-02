Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 7,622 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,463,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,055,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 382,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.49. 14,585,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

