Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

AX stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 342,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,312. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.