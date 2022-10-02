Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Babylon Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon
Babylon Company Profile
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.