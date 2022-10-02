Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Babylon Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBLN opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Babylon has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

Babylon Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at $320,315,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Babylon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,903,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Babylon in the second quarter valued at about $707,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

