Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 3.1% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 29,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.87.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $117.49. 2,702,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,614. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.69. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

