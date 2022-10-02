Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) PT Raised to $5.40 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.40 to $5.40 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

BBD stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

