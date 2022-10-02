Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on November 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.002823.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBD. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,316,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,252,000 after acquiring an additional 483,328 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 31,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.