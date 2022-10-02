Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 44.6% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 126,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 182,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 493,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.20. 42,294,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.