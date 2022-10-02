Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

