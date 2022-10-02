Bank of America Trims Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price to $68.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

