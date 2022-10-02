Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,841. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $479.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

