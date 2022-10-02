Barclays Lowers Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUFGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

Shares of Old Mutual stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Old Mutual has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

