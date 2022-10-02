Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Update

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BNED. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.83 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.