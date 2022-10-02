Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Bata (BTA) traded up 56.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bata has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $748,585.25 and $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00273722 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001310 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.