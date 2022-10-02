Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Up 23.0% in September

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BLCO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 477,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.