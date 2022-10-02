Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 15.7% in September

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the August 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 3,972,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 194,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $11,373,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

