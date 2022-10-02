BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 16,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in BCE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

BCE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,281. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

