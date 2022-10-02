Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 539,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $544,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.