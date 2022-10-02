Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 25.9% in September

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

