Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on the stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.14) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 401.20 ($4.85).

LON TRN opened at GBX 314 ($3.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 313.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.60. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

