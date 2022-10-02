Berenberg Bank Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Varta Stock Up 0.4 %

VAR1 stock opened at €29.35 ($29.95) on Wednesday. Varta has a one year low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of €67.77 and a 200-day moving average of €78.80.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

